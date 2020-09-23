Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #57

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

This newsletter is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thanks to all of you!

If you shop at Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Wednesday, September 23, 2020



If you did not get an email notifying you of this newsletter, sign up here to get one every time it is published.

DID YOU MISS reading this morning’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter? Good stuff there.

RVing Basics

Is dumping the holding tanks a disgusting job?

No. If you know what you’re doing, it’s easy and not an unpleasant chore. The waste passes from the RV down into the sewer effortlessly without any spillage or odor. Of course, that’s if you do things right. Be aware that the cheapest sewer hoses (usually brown) may develop pinhole leaks after minimal use. It pays to get a higher quality hose. Drain Master has excellent products, and at least one RVtravel.com staffer has had excellent results with RhinoFLEX hoses.

When I am hooked up to a sewer in a campground should I open both holding tanks?

No. Keep both closed. The gray water (sink and shower) will evacuate the tank more efficiently if the tank has some volume when emptied, so best to leave the tank closed until it’s almost filled up. Always (always, always) keep water in the black water tank (a gallon or two) so the additives can do their work to break up the solids. Opening the black water tank when hooked up will enable solids, including paper, to rest on the bottom and build up, and in the process create a “poop mountain” and a major stink! It’s wise to research the proper use of holding tanks to be sure they work properly and don’t end up making your rig smell like a pit toilet.

Keep your shore power plug contacts happy

According to electricity expert Mike Sokol, DeoxIT D5 is the best contact cleaner around. You can read more about it here, or buy some of your own here.

Quick Tips

Safe freeway driving for RVs

Following distances must be increased on a freeway because you cannot slow down and stop your RV quickly. When you want to exit a freeway, slow down sooner than you would for a smaller vehicle. Be aware that many off-ramps have curves which continually tighten. You will need to stay to the outside of the curve so the rear wheels will not rub the curb or drop off the pavement.

Does your stove top burner have “strange flame syndrome”?

Noticing strange events on your stove top burners? Flame too low? Too high? Sputtering or wavering? Don’t worry about cleaning your glasses — the “strange flame syndrome” is a symptom of a faulty LP gas regulator.

We welcome your Quick Tips: Send to editor@rvtravel.com

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Leave the makeup and jewelry at home and enjoy the simple, carefree lifestyle!” —Jane

Random RV Thought

Owning an RV is a lot better than owning a mountain cabin because it can move. So it can be a mountain cabin one day, then a seaside cottage the next, and then a retreat in the desert. Bad weather where you are? Move!

A thing that does all things!

This large silicone pad can be used in your microwave under hot bowls to pick them up, or on top of a dish as a splatter guard, on your table as a hot plate, a drying rack, or even as a jar opener. When it gets messy just toss it in the sink for a wash, or even put it in the dishwasher. About $10 on Amazon makes it a great deal. Talk about a great multi-tasking gadget for your RV (or home) kitchen.

RESOURCES:

• If you’re a member of Facebook, be sure to sign up for our groups RV Buying Advice, RV Advice and Budget RV Travel. For a list of all our groups and RVtravel.com newsletters, visit here.

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

Read previous issues of Beginner’s Guide to RVing newsletters here.

RV Travel staff

CONTACT US at editor@RVtravel.com

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editors: Emily Woodbury, Diane McGovern.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com.