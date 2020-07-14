Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #6

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Tuesday, July 14, 2020



RVing Basics

What’s a truck camper?

A truck camper is a recreational vehicle with the living area on the bed of a pickup truck. It’s amazing how many features can be packed into these very comfortable units. Access to the living area from the cab is seldom possible, however. The camper can be removed from the truck at the campground or back home, allowing travel in the truck without the weight and/or inconvenience of the camper unit. In recent years, truck campers have become nearly as comfortable as mid-sized motorhomes. Truck camper prices typically range from about $6,000 to $55,000 (plus the cost of the truck).

Is there a single resource where I can read descriptions and specifications of new-model RVs?

The only printed source we’re aware of is The RV Buyers Guide published annually by GS Media & Events, a division of Good Sam Enterprises. Look for it at large RV stores or online at https://rvbuyersguideorder.com/.



How much do RVs cost?

The price varies considerably. A small folding camping trailer might sell for $5,000. Motorhomes are $45,000 and up with most gasoline-powered ones in the $70,000 to $175,000 range, and diesels from about $150,000 to $400,000. We’ve seen many luxury motorhomes priced higher than a million dollars. Travel trailers and ﬁfth wheels typically cost less (often far less) than a mid-priced motorhome of the same length because there’s no engine. Many ﬁrst-time RVers buy a used vehicle, where there are often great deals.

Can I park my motorhome in front of my home when I’m not traveling?

Maybe or maybe not. Some cities do not allow RVs on the street at all except for short periods for loading or unloading. If you plan to buy an RV and you plan to keep it on the street or even in your driveway, be sure to check with your city or county to make sure it’s okay. And even if it is legal, you might want to ask around to see if there is any talk of new laws that restrict parking an RV on private property.

Quick Tips

Prepare recipes for the road

Favorite recipes look good for the road? Take a photocopy of them, note the ingredients needed. Next trip, pack the ingredients – and the recipes – in your galley items.

Handy, and considerate, night lights

LED “tap” lights near fifth wheel stairs, in the bathroom, and other places where a light is needed during the night can keep you from stumbling, or fumbling for light switches. They’re easier on your partner, too – low level of light doesn’t disturb sleepers.

Help keep the toilet rim clean

Dirty toilet rim got you down? Shoot it! Spray the bowl rim with cooking spray to ward off “cling-ons” of every kind.

Avoid bird droppings on your RV roof ladder, etc.

If birds are perching on your RV roof ladder and ruining your parade (or spare tire, bumper, chairs, etc.) discourage the little feathered poopers. Clamp a flag pole to the ladder rack and raise your banner. The flapping ensign will send them elsewhere.

Handy campground shower caddy

Drill holes in the bottom of an old ice cream or plastic bucket. Use it to carry shampoo, soap, washcloth, etc., to and from the shower building (when they reopen).

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

BIRD DOG: One who refers prospective customers to a particular dealership or salesman for a given fee or compensation.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

Let your drill clean your RV, really!

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“I would tell them to investigate the possibilities as much as they could before buying anything. One great way to do this is to take in a few of the decent-size annual RV shows. Most major cities have annual RV shows, normally in the winter. You can look at pup-up tent campers of many varieties all the way up to the large diesel pusher models. That way they can test out for themselves the floor plans available in each RV type and see what best matches their needs and budget. At that point, they can begin visiting dealer lots and getting down to actual negotiations.” —Jim Carter

Random RV Thought

A great place to camp in your RV is by a mountain stream. The sound of the stream will lull you to sleep! And if you like to fish, maybe you can catch your dinner, too!

Roof vent not doing its job? Here’s a solution…

