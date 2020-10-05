Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #65

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, October 5, 2020



RVing Basics

Can I blow a fuse in my RV like at home?

Yes, fuses are generally used on the 12-volt DC side of your power panel, while circuit breakers are always used for the 120-volt AC power side. So be sure you know the location of your fuse box and to pack extra fuses. Learn how to replace a fuse or reset a circuit breaker in case a fuse blows or a circuit breaker trips.

How does the heater work in an RV?

In most RVs, the heat from a propane-fueled furnace is circulated through the coach with an electric fan. It will run on 12-volt power when you are not hooked up to utilities, but be aware that the fan draws a lot of power and will drain a deep cycle battery (or two) fairly fast if left on for hours on end. So use your heater very conservatively. Some RVers install a catalytic heater for use when dry camping. These units require no electricity, but do require some fresh air for combustion, so leave a window or vent cracked. They can also be bumped into easily, resulting in burns, so avoid installing one of these when small children or pets are along. To save propane when hooked up, some folks bring along a portable electric heater. While many campgrounds say they charge extra for using such a heater, you will almost never be asked when checking in if you plan to run one. Be careful: Many fires are caused by space heaters. Never use a space heater in conjunction with an extension cord.

Quick Tips

Try to avoid over-steering in heavy crosswinds

On RV road trips you will occasionally run into strong wind gusts or dust storms. When crosswinds hit a large, flat object (the big, flat side of your RV), they may cause your vehicle to swerve. Drivers will sometimes oversteer or overcompensate in these kinds of conditions, which can compound the swerving. Truckers suggest using one hand on the steering wheel to steer the coach in extremely heavy crosswinds to prevent over-steering. Keep the other hand lightly touching the steering wheel in preparation for emergencies. Thanks to Ron Jones at AboutRVing.com.

Where to put pet bowls in a smaller RV

For pet owners, here’s a suggestion from Steve W. In a smaller RV, dog food and water bowls can be kept on the floor of the shower. This saves space as well as avoids spills on more damageable floors and makes easy cleanup. Water bowls can be easily filled right from the shower itself. If the shower has a door rather than curtain, rig it with a bungee or a magnetic hold to the open position for full-time access for the pets. Thanks, Steve!

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Advice we learned from ‘Life on Wheels’ classes (so sorry these don’t happen any longer):

USE IT! Don’t be afraid of various systems on the RV – use them. Let them work for you!” —Marne Parry

Random RV Thought

People who commute alone by car to work 10 or 15 miles a day use far more fuel in a year than 95 percent of RVers in their RVs. Also, most RVers travel as couples – not alone as most commuters do – making the fuel cost per passenger far less than those commuters. People who drive to and from work every day and who don’t know anything about RVs think RVers are gas hogs. They should look in their mirrors.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“The best thing I EVER did was to set our trailer up with solar power. Five panels on the roof giving us 700 watts. Two Trojan six volt golf cart batteries, an MPPT controller, a 2500 watt inverter, and the ability to plug the whole trailer into the inverter and thus power all the 120v outlets. No moving parts. I’ll continue to pull the handles on the drain. I just don’t think it’s a big deal.” —Tommy Molnar

RESOURCES:

• If you’re a member of Facebook, be sure to sign up for our groups RV Buying Advice, RV Advice and Budget RV Travel. For a list of all our groups and RVtravel.com newsletters, visit here.

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

Read previous issues of Beginner’s Guide to RVing newsletters here.

