Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #71

Tuesday, October 13, 2020



RVing Basics

What about getting mail while on the road?

Many mail forwarding services will send along your mail for a small fee. Some RVers have their mail sent to a relative who forwards it on. Some big RV clubs offer mail forwarding services. Both the Family Motor Coaching Association and the Escapees offer economical and popular programs. We highly recommend Americas Mailbox in South Dakota. If you don’t frequent RV parks but prefer boondocking, your mail can be sent to a local post office through their General Delivery service. There’s no cost for this, but it’s best to call ahead for details — some offices have limited General Delivery pick-up hours.



Is traveling with a pet a good idea?

It’s common and popular. Most campgrounds and RV parks allow pets. Some private ones will charge a fee per pet or even not accept some aggressive breeds. Most have strict leash laws. But always remember when traveling with pets to be considerate of your fellow campers. If you bring along a dog that barks a lot when lonely, do not leave it alone. The noise will spoil the solitude of nearby campers. And please pick up after your dog. Read more on our Facebook group, RVing with Dogs.

Quick Tips

“Enlarge” your shower

Feeling “closed in” in the shower? If your shower is equipped with a shower curtain, get a curtain tension rod, mount it a few inches outside the existing shower rod. Run the curtain over the top of the new rod, then back into the shower stall. There are also extended curtain rods available. Gives a few extra inches of space for your shoulders.

How to help avoid mold and mildew in your RV

When winter camping in a humid area, mold and mildew can creep in. Electric dehumidifiers are noisy and eat lots of power. Keeping the air moving in your rig can often chase off the mildew creatures, so try running a fan to keep the air circulating. And don’t let your furniture come up against an outside wall if you can help it.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“A couple of suggestions: Try to carry items that will fill multiple purposes – for instance, a pizza pan will bake cookies, heat garlic toast, cook premade foods, sit under a pie that might boil over in the oven, AND cook a pizza. It is more space/weight efficient than carrying multiple pans.

Second: Learn to camp happily without hook-ups (dry camp) so that you have an understanding of your declining resources before you are under the stress of NOT finding a campground when and where you want to stay. Walmart parking lot one-nighters aren’t horrible!

Third: Always carry a small amount of water in your tanks – so you can use the bathroom or wash your hands in ‘your own’ bathroom – especially in this coronavirus world.” —Lil

Random RV Thought

To people who live in one place and seldom travel, the view out their window is much the same every day. Seasons change, the weather changes, but the scene remains mostly constant. RVers and other travelers who move often from place to place thrive on the change of scenery, waking up one day in one place and then the next day in another. For avid travelers, a change of view is necessary and addictive.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“I built a storage/hanging closet where the overhead bed used to be. Yes, there are new class C models that have it already but I bought used so I had to make the change. I also put struts on the bed platform. The platform had screws holding it down. We now use under-bed storage for off-season clothes and extra blankets, etc.” —Don Nedrow

