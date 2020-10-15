Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #73

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

Wouldn’t an awning get torn apart in a storm?

If there’s a chance of strong winds or heavy rain, it’s best to retract your awning. We know one couple who returned to their rig on a clear, sunny day and found their awning flipped right over the top of their rig — an unexpected wind gust did serious damage. Some electrically deployed awnings have wind sensors that automatically retract themselves if an unsafe wind speed is reached. For manual awnings, tie-down straps can be used, too, that place a strap over the entire width of the awning and anchor into the ground at both ends.

Does rain pose any danger to an awning?

Absolutely! Heavy rains, if not allowed to shed off an awning, can cause it to act like a large water reservoir. The weight of the water has been known by some unfortunate RVers to actually bend and break awning arms. If there’s a chance of rain, it’s best to set the awning to a tilted angle, which will prevent rainwater from collecting on the awning fabric. Here’s a video tip on YouTube from reader Wolfe Rose about how he used an inexpensive grommet to easily drain the water from his RV’s awning.

Moldable, flexible glue is like magic

Sugru Moldable Glue is designed to act like Play-Doh right out of the package – roll it, flatten it, mold it into whatever shape you need, apply it and leave it to set overnight. The glue turns into strong, flexible and tactile silicone rubber overnight. It’s waterproof, long-lasting and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Click the image to watch the video to see it in action. Learn more or order here.

Quick Tips

Travel with all RV windows closed on road trips

On road trips, make sure you travel with all RV windows closed. This will help keep fumes outside and prevent dust from entering the living area. In addition, any open rear windows may suck unwanted fumes and odors into the RV. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

LP appliances in slideout warning

A reader, who asked to remain anonymous, passed this along: “Do you have any propane appliances in a slideout? If so, most likely there’s a rubber propane hose that flexes every time you put your slideout out or bring it in. Over time the rubber can dry out and can start to leak. The hose can also become kinked preventing propane from flowing to the appliance(s). You should periodically check for problems before it becomes serious.” We’ll let you draw your own conclusions as to the anonymity request! Thanks, Anon E. Mouse!

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Learn/Study… there are so many aspects of owning an RV (of any type) that it is IMO worse than buying/owning a house. Join RV organizations that offer forums and information, freely. Such as RVillage, join RV oriented groups on Facebook, etc. BUT, remember one thing in everything that you read, everyone can and will have their own opinion on everything, good or bad, that you will find competing ones on nearly every subject. Read all of it and make YOUR own conclusions. Be they right or wrong, you will have done your best to become educated enough to make YOUR right decision.” —KT Gillespie

Random RV Thought

It’s always a good idea to check inside your RV’s microwave oven before hitting the road for the day. A cup of coffee that got heated but then forgotten will certainly spill, making a mess.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“I reinforced our rear closet bar structure, using a campground picnic table as my workbench when the entire bar came down on a very rough road. I installed a 2″ dowel diagonal brace from the closet rod bracket to the rear wall structure at the closet floor with some wood glue and a few screws. It will never come down again, and we don’t worry about how heavy the closet bar load is anymore. All in, it took me 2 hours, including finding a local hardware store, and about $25 to do the job.” —Dave Wood

