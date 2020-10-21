Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #77

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020



RVing Basics

My wife and I have two children, both in elementary school. We really want to RV full-time, but wonder if it’s feasible to homeschool our kids.

More and more RVing families are doing this (especially during the pandemic), using traditional homeschooling methods as well as those via the Internet. We don’t know the ﬁgures, but a significant number of children are on the road full-time with their parents, being home-schooled as they go. You might want to consider joining the group Fulltime Families at fulltimefamilies.com.

I am in my 30s. Will I just be around a lot of old people in campgrounds?

Actually, millennials make up more than a third of campground users, according to a 2019 industry survey, and are a common sight everywhere you go. You will have no problem finding people your own age where you camp. And, heck, older folks, aren’t aliens: They’ll provide you with lots of company, maybe even try to spoil you. During the pandemic of 2020, many millennials purchased RVs and are staying in campgrounds, so the percentage may even be higher than a third by now.

Quick Tips

Help your RV reefer cool down quicker

Assist your fridge with ice bottles. You can fill it with ice water bottles (three or four in the freezer and in the fridge section) to cool it down. A bottle of frozen water lasts three times as long as any blue frozen pak, and when it does thaw you have drinking water. —From 100 RV Tips and Tricks (Mack’s RV Handbook). Available on amazon.com.

Switch off breakers when plugging in your RV?

In response to a suggestion from our resident electrical expert, Mike Sokol, that it’s best to switch off pedestal breakers before plugging in your RV cord, Tommy B wrote: “Although it makes good sense to turn off and on the circuit breakers when plugging in your RV, most breakers were not meant to be turned on/off under load. Breakers are made to do so and are marked SWD but you will not know that because the mark is inside the box. That is why the breaker trips prematurely: the mechanism is worn out. They cost more so the chances of having them are small.” Mike responds, “Yes, but in theory all manufacturer-built campground pedestals are supposed to utilize Switch-Duty rated (SWD) breakers. But I agree that in an older campground that may not be the case.” So the bottom line is: Turn off pedestal breakers before plugging your RV cord in.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Keystone Springdale 242RK. As he reports, this is one of the most livable and usable travel trailers he’s come across. Learn more.

Did you read his review Monday of the 2021 Palomino River Ranch 390RL fifth wheel trailer from Forest River? If so, you can read it here.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“When you are looking for an RV, I would suggest you sit on the toilet and step into the shower when you first look at it. If you do not fit comfortably, stop looking at the unit and go find another that fits. Move to the living room and both of you need to sit for a while and see if it is comfortable for both to watch TV. Where would two others sit and visit with you, and is it comfortable? Where are the grandkids going to sleep and play? Is there safe seating with seat belts?” —George (More from George tomorrow.)

Random RV Thought

A hard rain pounding on a roof can make a lot of noise inside an RV. Most RVers like the sound. It reminds them that while it is nasty outside, they are very cozy inside their small, portable house.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Some of the best things we have done is installed an inverter from which I put outlets around for certain uses. One being in the kitchen so that on travel days my wife can load the slow cooker and when we arrive we have a hot meal ready. Another is we installed a small freezer in one of the bays. When we get ready to go out for a couple of months at a time she cooks up soups, chili and other meals ahead so as not to have to spend so much time cooking instead of enjoying the camping.” —Robert

