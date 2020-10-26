Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #80

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, October 26, 2020



RVing Basics

Camping at rest areas

Many rest areas across the country have signs that prohibit overnight camping. Some RVers believe this means they can’t sleep in their RVs. Not true! The signs refer to “camping” as in pitching a tent, sleeping on the ground and/or building a campfire. What do you think all the big rig trucks you see at night in rest areas are doing? They’re sleeping (not camping)! Just don’t pitch a tent or sleep outside your vehicle. And observe any signs that limit the length of a stay. And, if you do stay in a rest area use caution. They are not always the safest places.

Question about RV loans

This was posted on our Facebook group RV Buying Advice: “I just saw a video by a guy who said that unless you own a home, it’s not possible to get an RV loan. I rent and do not want to own a sticks and bricks home. Does anyone have experience on this?”

Answer: The advice is wrong. If you have good credit, you’ll get a loan. The better the credit rating, the more favorable the terms available. It is not necessary to own a home.

Quick Tips

Maintain that trailer tongue

The tongue of your camper is a critically important component of your camper, and must be maintained properly. Here are a couple of tips to maximize the life and usefulness of your trailer tongue. Oil the tongue jack mechanism, the tow-ball latch, and the jack foot. Don’t forget to grease the tow ball. This ball receives the full weight of the camper and a lot of friction. From 100 RV Tips and Tricks (Mack’s RV Handbook). Available on Amazon.com.

Fifth-wheelers, beware hitch chucking

Because fifth-wheel hitches are anywhere from 14 to 18 inches above the bed, they can be susceptible to chucking, where the coupler jaws grab the king pin. This is mainly a problem with less expensive setups. If you spend more on a better fifth-wheel hitch that adjusts to keep a tight grip on the king pin, chucking is all but eliminated.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Escape 5.0 fifth wheel. As he reports, for those looking for the towability of a fifth wheel who already have a half-ton or even midsize pickup truck, the Escape 5.0 is a very worthy contender. Learn more.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Researching the structure and function of all systems required to run, maintain and repair an RV and towing car is key to choosing the best RV for one’s abilities, pocketbook and travel plans.” —Barbara Saxon

Temperature gun is “essential equipment” for many RVers

Random RV Thought

Why do many RV parks have sites that are not level? If they go to all the trouble to create a park, then they should make sure the pads are level.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“The last 2 RVs I have owned I put in an on-demand water heater. I will never have a water heater with a tank again. I love my on-demand water heater – within 2 minutes I have hot water and I never run out. I read about the on-demand water heater for a couple of years and when I bought my truck camper I had one put in it. I now have a travel trailer and I put one in that when I bought it. It cost a bit more than what I wanted to pay but it is worth it.” —Cheryl

