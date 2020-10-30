Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #84

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Friday, October 30, 2020



RVing Basics

Where can I camp for free?



You can camp for up to two weeks at no charge on U.S. government land (Bureau of Land Management or National Forest) unless camping is specifically prohibited. After the two weeks, you’ll need to move to another location, where you can spend another two weeks for free. In the Southwest deserts, an option is to pay $180 to stay up to seven months in a Long-Term Visitation Area (LTVA). Several LTVAs are located in Arizona and Southern California (the most popular are in the Quartzsite, Ariz., area). Many have primitive toilets (few and far between), sewage dump facilities and dumpsters. Some are even serviced by water trucks and a “honey wagon,” which, for a modest fee, will drive right up to your RV and pump out your waste tanks.

RVers on a very, very tight budget ﬁnd many ways to camp elsewhere for free — holing up in discount store and casino parking lots, roadside rest areas, truck stops, or anywhere else they ﬁgure they won’t be bothered. Most Walmarts will allow overnight stays in their parking lots. While it’s possible to “camp” like this forever, most RVers ﬁnd the hassle too much trouble, at least on a regular basis. An excellent guidebook to camping on these and other government lands is available from Roundabout Publications.

Quick Tips

Avoid “distractions” when moving into the campground

Don’t have any distractions when you are directing the parking of your home into the RV campsite. Mistakes can be quite expensive. Friendly people will come up to you while you are parking and try to help. You must figure out how to tactfully tell them that you would rather do it the way you have practiced. These same people will be there when you are unhooking your car from a motorhome, or your truck from your trailer. If you let them, they will distract you to the point that you will forget a step and pay the price later. Tell them you will be happy to talk with them after you are parked and hooked up. —From So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]. Available on Amazon.com.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Lance 2075 travel trailer. As he reports, this travel trailer is a great towable couples’ camper that really raises the bar in the category. Learn more.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“It will be the most frustrating and aggravating experience of your life, but the most rewarding and fun-filled and worthwhile one also. Go with the flow.” —Jesse Crouse

Random RV Thought

An excellent thing about traveling in your RV is that you know who slept in your bed the night before. And the night before that. You don’t know that in a hotel, and really, you may not want to know.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Replaced all interior incandescent and fluorescent tubes with LED bulbs. They light instantly and brightly, even in cool weather. I bought 4500-5000K, and I like the whiter light they produce than typical 3000K incandescent and fluorescent.” —Paul Bernander

