Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #86

Tuesday, November 3, 2020



RVing Basics

I hear it’s important to have a surge protector to protect my RV from damage

Yes, it’s important to have a surge protector to protect your RV from damage, but be aware that not all surge protectors are created equal. You really want one that has a built-in EMS (Electrical Management System) function with a relay that can disconnect your RV from dangerous power situations. Expect to pay around $250 to $400 for an EMS Surge Protector. The inexpensive $100-or-less models only deal with electrical spikes (from, for example, nearby lightning strikes) but won’t turn off power to your RV if the pedestal voltage gets too high, too low, or the ground is lost. Both Southwire Company and Progressive Industries make EMS surge protectors that will help keep you and your RV safe from electrical harm.

What do I do about power when my RV is not plugged into an electric outlet?

Your RV’s 12-volt electrical system (powers lights, water pump, fans, etc.) takes care of most things you need. Most RV refrigerators run on LP gas. Without “shore power” from an electrical hookup you’ll be without your air conditioner, microwave oven and television. A small electrical device called an inverter can change your 12-volt RV power into something a laptop computer or other low-power devices need. If your “shore power”-hungry devices need 300 watts or less, a suitable inverter can be had for less than $50. At that amount of power, these inverters will need to be connected directly to your RV battery with what looks like jumper cable clamps. It’s best to purchase a “pure sine wave” inverter, as the power they provide can be used by most any device, provided you don’t exceed the power output. Larger inverters can be wired into your RV and will support bigger devices, but require more expertise than we can include here.

For articles from RV electricity expert Mike Sokol explaining everything you need to know about power pedestals, surge protectors, appliances in your RV, etc., click here.

Quick Tips

A caulking cartridge preservation trick

Face it, who wants to throw away half a tube of roof caulking? It’s expensive, and you never know when you’ll need it. So you stick a bolt or screw down the snoot, maybe wrap it with a turn or two of electrical tape, and HOPE the next time you need it, the goop will flow. And many times, it doesn’t. Here’s a trick we haven’t tried, but we pass it along for your consideration: When you’re done with the sealing job, get the pressure off the tube’s contents, pull a little bit out of the end of the tube (maybe with a screw or bolt), then fill up the void with petroleum jelly. Supposed to keep the air out and the contents usable. When ready to use next time, push out the petro-jel and wipe the tube clean before squishing the good stuff. And, to be safe, make sure to throw away the first bit of the sealant, lest there be an unwelcome reaction between the goop and the ersatz seal.

Close the toilet lid

Keep the toilet lid closed so nothing falls into it accidentally. Once it’s in there it’s difficult to get out – not to mention it’s very messy.

Today's RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the AVIA by nuCamp RV. As he reports, "Not only is this trailer really, really feature-rich but it's also beautifully stylish in a very European way."

"If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?"

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“RENT first. The lifestyle is not for everyone. Tried to tell a friend. They bought a 30-foot class C. Two trips and sold at a huge loss. They did not like the lifestyle.” —Dick and Alana O’Kelly

Random RV Thought

RVers who drive motorhomes or tow vehicles with loud diesel engines who leave a campground at daybreak often wake up their neighbors.

"What's the best modification you've made to your RV?"

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“At this point, we have replaced the really uncomfortable ‘L’-shaped couch/hide-a-bed that was in our 5th wheel with a residential power reclining love seat/theater seats, and I removed one of the stock armchairs and replaced it with a euro-recliner and ottoman that I bought. Hubbie had to build a platform with rolling wheels, mounted on the slide-out, to put the love seat/theater seats on. Now we are both comfortable.” —Brenda Bilton

