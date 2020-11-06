Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #89

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

Tell me more about power inverters

Power inverters are devices that convert 12-volt DC power to 120-volt household current, enabling you to power many appliances and devices. Small inverters plug into a cigarette lighter and have a regular 120-volt outlet on the other end which you can use to power a computer, television or stereo. Larger, costlier inverters are normally permanently installed in RVs, and in combination with a few deep cycle batteries can power high-energy appliances like microwaves. A small power inverter is very useful for charging batteries of digital cameras, computers and smartphones. Some RVers carry a small, plug-inverter for this reason alone, charging batteries as they roll down the road.

What’s the difference between an RV power converter and power inverter?

A power “converter” converts the 120-volt AC power from a campground pedestal or generator into 12-volt DC power for charging your RV’s house batteries as well as running all your 12-volt electrical appliances such as your water pump, lights, etc. But an “inverter” inverts the 12-volts DC from your battery back into 120-volt AC power that can run bigger appliances, such as your microwave oven or refrigerator. That allows you to run these larger appliances (though typically for a pretty short time) from your RV’s house batteries, even when you’re not plugged into a campground pedestal outlet or running from a generator.

Quick Tips

Disadvantages of buying a used RV

When buying used, there may be expensive hidden problems with the motorhome that won’t be covered by any warranty. When buying used, you have to rely on the word of the seller about the history and general condition of the motorhome. It is an unfortunate fact that many sellers will be less than truthful about the condition and history of the item they are selling.

When buying used, you may find motorhomes that have odors from smoking, cooking, pets and general use. These problems usually won’t be disclosed in the seller’s ads. When buying used, the interior and exterior of the coach are likely to show signs of wear and tear. When buying used, there may be a need to immediately replace tires and batteries – very common in motorhomes four years old and older. When buying used from an individual, there won’t be any financing from the seller. If financing is needed, you’ll have to arrange that yourself before you buy. —From Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned. Available on Amazon.com.

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Thor Outlaw 29J Class C toy hauler. As he reports, this motorhome is great for those with toys, who need an RV office space, who want a patio, or who have mobility challenges.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Northwood Arctic Fox 25W travel trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Don’t be distracted by the bling. The most important thing is a robust tube frame (not a weak I-beam one) along with an independent suspension instead of leaf springs and shackles. Our worsening highway conditions can almost destroy a poorly built RV.” —David

Random RV Thought

Traveling or even living full-time in an RV may make you realize that you can live comfortably in a much smaller space than in a traditional home. The thought may strike you that “I really don’t need all the stuff back home because what is most important to me is right here.” Face it, in an RV, you eat just as well, you sleep just as well, you dress just as well (if you choose) and you are just as warm or cool as you choose to be. And with an RV, when you get tired of the view out your window, you can easily move to a new one.

