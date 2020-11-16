Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #95

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, November 16, 2020



RVing Basics

What about shopping on the road? Isn’t it hard getting into parking lots?

For Class A coaches, motorhomes towing a dinghy or anyone pulling a trailer, parking lots can be challenging. Experienced RVers scope out problematic lots before entering to make sure there’s an easy exit and that there is likely to be enough space for the rig. Most of the time you will need to take at least two parking slots, end-to-end, or up to six or more if you have to park crosswise, so don’t hog prime spots for shoppers.

You’ll ﬁnd more room to park farther away from the main entrance and you’re less likely to upset other shoppers. Use Google Earth or Google Maps for aerial and street views of where you are headed.

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV.

Quick Tips

No-bonk awning arms

Pity those of us who aren’t always aware of our surroundings, or walk about in the dark. Smack into a deployed awning arm, it can really bruise you. Make “bumpers” for your awning arms by slitting a large “swim noodle” lengthwise and fitting it over the arm. Or try large foam pipe insulation – it’s already slit.

Better RV reefer organization

Confounded RV refrigerators are soooo small! That dozen eggs not wanting to fit? Cut the egg carton in half and stack one on top of the other!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Oliver Legacy Elite II Travel Trailer. As he reports, “While these aren’t trailers everyone is going to like, there are people for whom the uniqueness or build quality or even nautical feel is just the ticket.” Learn more.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• 2021 Leisure Travel Vans Wonder RL

• 2021 Forest River Wildwood X-Lite 28VBXL Travel Trailer

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Know your weight limits!” —Richard Hulkenberg

See in tight spaces in your RV

This amazing Digital Inspection Endoscope makes discovering problems with your RV fun! This small two-camera endoscope with a viewing monitor allows you to see into tight, small, dark spaces to locate where problems might occur. Have mice? See where they’re coming in. Have a wire that has come loose? Peek at it and see where it needs to be tightened. Have a water leak? Find the source! Read more about this amazing device here. Every RVer needs one!

Random RV Thought

The time you wish you had less wood paneling in your RV is when a mosquito is loose at night. It can drive you crazy trying to find the tiny creature on a dark surface. This is the time when you wish all your walls were white.

