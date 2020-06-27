Newell RV recall: object could get lodged under gas pedal

If the cover piece becomes lodged under the brake pedal, the ability to stop the coach may be impacted, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy Newell will notify owners and request the owners remove and discard the decorative cover. Dealers will install a replacement apron cover, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin July 13, 2020. Owners may contact Newell customer service at 1-888-363-9355. Newell’s number for this recall is 124.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.

