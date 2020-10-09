Some Newmar motorhomes recalled: Leveling jacks may fail

If the front jacks fail, an unexpected drop can occur, increasing the risk of an injury.
Remedy
Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and repair the leveling jacks as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 28, 2020. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
