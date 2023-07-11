Some Newmar motorhomes recalled for seat belt problem

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2019-2023 Bay Star, 2020-2023 Bay Star Sport and 2022-2023 Super Star motorhomes. The seat belt brackets for the RVs’ dinette seat belts were modified to avoid interference with the vehicle slide-out rollers in the floor. As such, the Newmar motorhomes fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 210, “Seat belt Assembly Anchorages” and 207, “Seating Systems.”

Modified seat belt mounting brackets can fail to properly restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury or worse. As many as 368 motorhomes may be involved in the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the seat belt mounting brackets, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 5, 2023. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 604RSB.

Notes

Newmar owners with RVs subject to the recall may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit www.nhtsa.gov.