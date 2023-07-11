Tuesday, July 11, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Some Newmar motorhomes recalled for seat belt problem

By RV Travel
0

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2019-2023 Bay Star, 2020-2023 Bay Star Sport and 2022-2023 Super Star motorhomes. The seat belt brackets for the RVs’ dinette seat belts were modified to avoid interference with the vehicle slide-out rollers in the floor. As such, the Newmar motorhomes fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 210, “Seat belt Assembly Anchorages” and 207, “Seating Systems.”

Modified seat belt mounting brackets can fail to properly restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury or worse. As many as 368 motorhomes may be involved in the recall.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the seat belt mounting brackets, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 5, 2023. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 604RSB.

Notes
Newmar owners with RVs subject to the recall may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Previous article
RV park slum frustrates nearby homeowners

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE