Newmar recalls some motorhomes for valve stem issue

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Super Star and Supreme Aire motorhomes built on Freightliner M2 chassis. The tire valve stem extension for the inner wheel may come into contact with the outer wheel rim opening and become damaged.

Damage to the valve stem extension may result in a loss of tire pressure of the inner wheel, increasing the risk of a crash and injury. Up to 162 vehicles may be included in this recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and the replace the valve stem extension as necessary, and install a valve stem extension stabilizer, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 1, 2022. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Not subscribed to the RVtravel.com newsletter? What are you waiting for? Sign up today. No spam, ever, and your privacy closely monitored by vicious guard dogs.

##RVT1038b