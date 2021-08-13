Newmar recalls some motorhomes: windows could fall out

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Bay Star, Ventana, New Aire, 2019-2020 Canyon Star, Bay Star Sport, Essex, King Aire, London Aire, Mountain Aire, 2018-2021 Dutch Star, 2020 Kountry Star, and 2019 Ventana LE motorhomes. The adhesive that bonds the vented portion of the window may fail. The potential number of units affected is 2,169.

Adhesive failure may cause the vent portion of the window to detach, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the windows, and replace the vent if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 25, 2021. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 21E 047.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).