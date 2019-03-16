That was the RV week that was, March 16, 2019

Here are your RV news highlights for the week of March 9–15, 2019.

Zion National rangers looking for a thief

The theft occurred at Watchman Campground around January 25th. A Caucasian man took an unspecified amount of money from the fee drop box. The suspect is about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with a bald or shaved head. He was driving a white Ford pickup with California plates. If you have any information, please call 888-653-0009.

Pennsylvania’s Caledonia State park rehabbed, ready for 2019

The park’s Chinquapin Hill campground, originally built in the 1960s, was completely renovated with new bath houses and full hookups to its sites. The park was closed for the entire 2018 season. The park’s other campground, Hosack Run, will undergo phase 2 of the project and will be closed for most of this year. That campground is expected to reopen by Labor Day.

Moon rover is like Lunar RV

Toyota is teaming up with Japan’s national space agency to develop and build a moon rover that future astronauts will use to explore the lunar surface. The vehicle will be about 20 feet long and 17 feet wide, and will feature a 140-cubic-foot cabin capable of accommodating two passengers — four in an emergency. According to Toyota, the rover will have a range of more than 6,200 miles. Crews can drive and work “all day,” then eat and sleep inside without having to spend precious time driving back to the lander every time.

Bears attacking tents in Florida

Florida’s Juniper Run and Juniper Prairie Wilderness have been experiencing “dangerous bear activity” and will be open to day-use activities only. Bears have been attacking tents. So far no injuries have been reported.

Utah RV park moving forward despite local opposition

A proposed RV park in Veyo, Utah, is causing unease for a group of concerned citizens who claim the venture isn’t following county code and will cause long-term issues in their rural community. Owners Pine Valley Mountain Recreation LLC./Slade Hughes plan to turn a parcel of land on Cottam Ranch Road into an RV Park designed for 128 RV spaces, nine cabin sites and 10 tent sites, to be completed in several phases.

New RV offers endless power and water

The Sonic X from KZ RV, a subsidiary of Thor Industries, Inc., is a carbon fiber trailer that allows the user to be self sustainable. The 26-foot trailer features a solar-charged lithium battery bank and a fresh water harvesting system. The 6030-pound Sonic X is only a concept, for now.

RV Care-A-Vanners mobilize to build home

The group rolled into Waco, Texas, to help Habitat for Humanity build a home for a single mother. The group of 11 retired home builders came from as far away as Minnesota. The 30-year-old Care-A-Vanners program helps with builds nationwide. The group stays and works for two weeks before moving onto another project.

Luxury RV resort opening in August in Arizona

Verde Ranch RV Resort, a brand-new RV and vacation cottage resort between Phoenix and Sedona, is scheduled to open in August. Reservations are already being taken for the park’s more than 400 full-hookup RV sites and vacation rental cabins. It’s located off Highway 260 near Camp Verde, Arizona. More information is available at www.verderanchrvresort.com.

West Virginia fire department’s proposed RV park divides city council

A divided city council voted narrowly to grant the Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department a zone change to set up a recreational vehicle park behind its building. The department had eyed bringing in the RV park as a source of revenue, to fund ongoing maintenance, repairs and upgrades to equipment, as well as certification and training programs. The proposed park would accommodate around 22 to 25 RVs, surrounded by a 10-foot wall.

Couple busted for pot in RV

A Minnesota couple was sentenced Thursday in Billings, Montana, to one day in custody and five years of supervised release, after being arrested with almost 960 pounds of marijuana in their RV they’d driven from California. When police approached the RV at the Gold Dust Casino, they could smell the marijuana inside.

Man moves into an RV left for repairs

A transient man was discovered at an RV dealership in an RV that had been dropped off for repairs. Grass Valley, Calif., police say the RV was dropped off for repairs and the 21-year-old man moved in shortly afterwards. He was arrested for vandalism and theft.

Sleep Number debuts RV bed

Sleep Number adjustable beds introduced the r3 mattress with the RVer in mind. It features Sleep Numbers’ dual air technology so you and your significant other can each have a different sleep experience. The r3 is available in five RV compatible sizes.