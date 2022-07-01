Nissan trucks recalled for rollaway danger when shifted into park

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Frontier and Titan trucks. The transmission parking pawl may not engage when the vehicle is shifted into park, which could result in a vehicle rollaway. A parking pawl is a device fitted to a motor vehicle’s automatic transmission that locks up the transmission when the transmission shift lever selector is placed in the Park position.

As many as 180,176 vehicles may be affected by the recall. A vehicle rollaway increases the risk of a crash which could lead to injury of the truck passengers or other nearby persons.

Remedy

Owners are advised to be sure to apply the parking brake every time they park their vehicle. The remedy is currently under development. Interim owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 20, 2022. Second letters will be mailed once the remedy is available. Owners may contact Nissan’s customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Nissan’s number for this recall is R22A2 R22A3.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1059b