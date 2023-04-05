No power is coming from my RV’s onboard generator. Why?

Dear Dave,

The Onan generator starts and runs perfectly, but when I start it, it’s not powering up the RV. —William, 2017 Fleetwood Flair LXE

Dear William,

I believe the onboard generator you have is a standard Onan gas generator. Since you did not provide the length, let’s assume it is at least a 5000-watt version. The first thing I would look at is the circuit breakers on the generator. You should have a 30-amp and 20-amp circuit breaker, either on the front or on the side. Some like this one have two 30-amp breakers.

What each breaker does

One breaker is inline of the 30-amp power going to the distribution center, while the other goes to the back air conditioner. This allows you to run both roof airs at the same time by running the generator, with the front being powered by the 30 amps going to the distribution center and the back supplied by either the 30-amp or 20-amp circuit breaker. If the 30-amp breaker is tripped or in the off position, then you will have no power going to the distribution center. Even if you do not have two air conditioners, there will be two circuit breakers and the second is just not wired to anything.

If the circuit breaker is on, the power from the generator will go to either a “J” box or an automatic transfer switch (ATS). From what I can see on video walkarounds is the shoreline cord is in the back driver side compartment and has a quick connect on the side wall of the compartment. I cannot see a separate “J” box. Here is what one would look like.

Since it looks like a quick disconnect, which is a twist-on plug, there is only one outlet box in the compartment that would look like this.

This is an electrical compartment in the 2015 Thor we have been working on, and it is a 50-amp service. However, you can see the shoreline cord is connected in the upper left to the junction box with a similar quick connect.

What the ATS does

This most likely has an ATS, which means the power from the generator comes to the ATS directly and the outlet for the shoreline cord is also wired there. When the generator is running and power is coming from it, the ATS will default and switch internally, allowing power to flow from the generator to the distribution center. Once the generator stops, it switches to the shoreline outlet.

Use a noncontact voltage tester

The ATS can become defective and not switch, so I would verify that power does get from the shoreline power to the distribution center first, then unplug the shoreline power and start the generator. Use a noncontact voltage tester to verify 120-volt power is coming from the generator to the ATS.

This will verify 120-volt power is coming from the generator and getting to the ATS. Next go inside and, again without the shoreline cord plugged in and the generator running, use the tester to check for 120-volt power at the distribution center. You will have a main breaker on the panel that is 30 amps, and several individual 20 amp breakers for appliances and outlets.

If you do not have power here and there was power at the ATS, either your ATS is defective or there is an open circuit in the wiring from the ATS to the distribution center. But if there is power at the distribution center, check the main circuit breaker as well as the individual circuit breakers to verify they are on. If you have power to the distribution center but not to the appliances and outlets, your main breaker most likely is defective.

