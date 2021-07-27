Tuesday, July 27, 2021
North Trail, Mallard trailers recalled for roof vent issue

By Chuck Woodbury
Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2021 North Trail and Mallard travel trailers. The refrigerator roof vents were not routed properly during production.

An improperly routed vent may allow the refrigerator to overheat, increasing the risk of a fire. Further, exhaust gas trapped inside the vehicle can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, increasing the risk of injury or death.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the roof vent, and repair the vent sleeve connection if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 16, 2021. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1011b

