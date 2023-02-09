Noticing changes as I travel: Sales lots are full and campgrounds are empty

The changing look of camping from Arizona to Alabama: The sales lots are full and the campgrounds are empty. We’ve been traveling this January and February from Arizona to Alabama, and we’ve seldom seen another RV on the road. Granted, it is the mild winter season from the Southwest to the Southeast… but we have traveled in January and February consistently and this is different.

RV dealer lots full

Every RV sales lot we pass is a field of unsold RVs. Most of the lots are selling pull-behinds and fifth wheels. Occasionally we’ll see a motorhome that was obviously a trade-in. We only saw one major sales lot with a number of new motorhomes.

Two years ago we traveled this same route. Back then, a number of RV sales lots spaced apart whatever slim inventory they had to “fill” the lot. Now there is a glut of RVs in all shapes and sizes for sale. Car lots, I noticed though, remain relatively sparse. They seem to space out the cars and put them near the front.

Camping looks different with full-timers and permanent workers

The campgrounds are virtually empty except for full-timers and permanent workers. The only totally full RV parks seem to be the ones around the oil fields and pipelines. From a distance, there are some that look great and others that are housing folks that must be down on their luck.

Yesterday we stayed in Abilene, Texas, at a nice park that was about half full. All the occupied sites had a relatively new fifth wheel. In the late afternoon, like clockwork, pickup trucks pulled in and all the workers came home.

We are seeing that the majority of RV parks, at least on our route from Southwest to Southeast, are catering to full-time permanent RVs. The one we are in now in Texas is probably 80% permanent with 10% to 20% short-term. Even the signage is directed at “The residents.”

Campgrounds are empty

No problem getting a camping spot, though. As a matter of fact, the reservation office sometimes chuckles when I call for availability.

Increasing camping costs

Diesel varies in price between $3.19 and $5.05! It is tremendously higher than the last couple of years. Of course, fuel prices will contribute to higher prices at the stores, i.e., fueling inflation (pun intended).

There are a number of factors for this change: the mass purchases of RVs during COVID, return to in-person work, fuel prices, increasing cost of everything, housing costs, companies downsizing and some folks just becoming disenchanted about RVing.

Whatever the reasons, there appears to be a shift. We’ll see what the summer brings.

What are your thoughts? Are you noticing similar things? Leave a comment and tell me, please.

Related:

Crowded campgrounds

##RVT1091