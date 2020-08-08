One RVer’s wacky way to get rid of RV toilet odors

By Chuck Woodbury

This takes the cake. Nobody on our staff has ever seen anyone go to this extreme to dispatch their RV’s toilet’s holding tank odors out of the RV and into the atmosphere. This is the all-time craziest method I have ever seen.

What this RVer has done is put a Shop Vac vacuum cleaner on his roof, then run a hose from his black holding tank vent into the vacuum cleaner, where, power switch flipped, smelly fumes are then sucked up and out of the RV into the heavens. I’ve been RVing a long time and I have never seen a wacky setup like this.

All I can say is that there must have been some desperation going on for the RVer to go to this trouble. THE EASY WAY to deal with toilet tank odors, of course, is to buy an inexpensive 360 RV Siphon vent, like I did for my motorhome. Once installed (easy) it creates a vacuum that pushes sewer odors up from the black tank and out of the roof vent. The $1 debris cover caps that come standard on almost all RVs do the opposite – the only place the holding tank odors can escape is into the RV’s living area. And what you end up with is one incredibly stinky RV – pretty much a rolling outhouse. I experienced this for many years before learning the easy way to get permanently rid of the odors.



Some RVers wrap a garbage bag around their toilet to trap the odors. That’s fine, but it’s ugly and it’s not so easy to do your business, right?

Anyway, this setup is a hoot! I passed the photo along to the inventors of the 360 RV Siphon, who are friends, and they wrote back saying thanks for the best laugh of their day.

RVers are a clever bunch, no doubt about that, but you really do have to question some of the techniques they employ to deal with problems.

Thanks to Dave Helgeson for sending us the photo.