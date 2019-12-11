“Old Woody,” the 1929 Ford Model A RV of your dreams!

Meet “Old Woody,” a custom-built 1929 Ford Model A with a matching teardrop trailer and wooden steamer trunk. The duo was built by Splinter Auto Works Inc. in Plymouth, Indiana (we don’t know when it was built, but we hope they build more!).

The adorable teardrop trailer can sleep two on a full-sized mattress. There isn’t much room to store your stuff, so the designer added a beautiful cedar store-all on the roof. It even comes equipped with two wooden paddles to make it look like it had wings, as the original teardrops had.

You’d make a lot of friends if you pulled this into a campsite for a few nights!