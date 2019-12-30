Oliver trailers recalled for improperly tightened axle bolts

Oliver Travel Trailers Inc. is recalling 352 model year 2017-2019 Elite II travel trailers. The nuts and bolts that secure the brake drum to the axle shaft flange may not have been properly tightened.
The improperly tightened axle bolts/nuts may affect the trailer’s braking ability or result in the hub and wheel becoming detached from the axle, increasing the risk of crash.
Oliver has notified owners, and Dexter Axle dealers will retorque the bolts, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began December 20, 2019. Owners may contact Oliver customer service at 1-866-205-2621 or Dexter Axle customer service at 1-574-295-7888. Oliver’s number for this recall is 1ZP-ABC19-12.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.
