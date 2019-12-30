Oliver trailers recalled for improperly tightened axle bolts

The improperly tightened axle bolts/nuts may affect the trailer’s braking ability or result in the hub and wheel becoming detached from the axle, increasing the risk of crash.

Oliver has notified owners, and Dexter Axle dealers will retorque the bolts, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began December 20, 2019. Owners may contact Oliver customer service at 1-866-205-2621 or Dexter Axle customer service at 1-574-295-7888. Oliver’s number for this recall is 1ZP-ABC19-12.

