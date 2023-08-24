Oliver Travel Trailers to establish dealer network

Oliver Travel Trailers, a family-owned company with a legacy of 18 years in manufacturing premium-quality travel trailers, announced that it will be establishing a dealer network to sell and support the Oliver product line.

The dealer network will allow Oliver to expand its reach to more customers across the United States. It will also provide customers with the peace of mind of knowing that they can purchase and service their Oliver travel trailer from a knowledgeable and experienced dealer.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter and expand our reach through our Dealership Program,” said Scott Oliver, CEO of Oliver Travel Trailers. “We believe that this is the best way to ensure that our customers have a positive experience with our products and services.”

The dealer network will be made up of authorized dealers who have been carefully selected based on their commitment to customer satisfaction. Each dealer will be required to undergo extensive training on Oliver travel trailers and their products.

“We are confident that our dealer network will provide our customers with the best possible experience,” said Oliver. “We are committed to providing our customers with high-quality products and services, and we believe that this dealer network is the best way to achieve that goal.”

The dealer network is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year. In the meantime, Oliver is accepting applications from qualified dealers.

In addition to expanding its reach, the dealer network will also allow Oliver to provide better customer service. With a dealer in every region, customers will be able to get help quickly and easily if they have any problems with their travel trailer.

“Because of our location in Middle Tennessee, ideally our initial partners would be on the West Coast, Rocky Mountain States, or possibly New England,” said Phil Melfa, Director of Business Development for Oliver. “We want to make it easier for potential owners to have access to this brand and at the same time give our existing owners reliable, reputable service options closer to where they live.”

The dealer network is a major milestone for Oliver Travel Trailers, and a commitment to growth and customer satisfaction—a sentiment in short supply in today’s RV market.

In addition to the dealer network, Oliver is also expanding its manufacturing capacity. The company is investing in new equipment and facilities to increase its production output. This will allow Oliver to meet the growing demand for its travel trailers.

“We are excited about the future of Oliver Travel Trailers,” said Oliver. “We believe that this dealer network and our investment in manufacturing will help us to continue to grow and succeed.”

