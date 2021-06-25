World’s largest Lego travel trailer is sight to behold

This is not a little toy, if that’s what you’re thinking.

It’s a full-sized travel trailer made of Legos – yes, Legos, the same things that children throughout the world use as toys. It’s certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest creation of its kind.

Watch it being built in the short video below.

It was built in Australia, so it’s officially called a caravan, which is the term most of the world outside North America calls a travel trailer.

And it’s not just the shell of an RV that’s made of Legos, but everything inside including furniture, kitchen (and appliances) and even a double bed. Interestingly, one of the builders of the now-famous recreational vehicle accidentally locked himself inside the workshop where he and his team were assembling the vehicle, and ended up sleeping on the bed – made entirely of Legos, of course! We’ll guess it was not his best night’s sleep!

Watch the RV being built in less than two minutes in this sped-up video. This is remarkable.

