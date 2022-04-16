Are you “on the road again”? Share your story with us

“On the Road Again”! It is one of my most favorite songs! Every spring as we finally pack everything up and start heading north again (or south, or west or east), I blast “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson through the speakers in the motorhome. I seldom tire of it, even after looping it five or ten times! My husband does, though. I think it is because he has no control over the stereo system while he is driving…

I would like to say we are leaving as the sun is rising and the earth is bathed in a red and orange glow adding to the romance of the moment… but it is not. It is usually closer to noon that first morning when I realize I was over-ambitious in planning that night’s camping reservation.

Checklist

For years we used a checklist:

Put away and secure everything inside.

Check all drawers and cabinet doors.

Satellite/antenna down.

Pull in slides.

Put everything outside away.

Disconnect power, water, sewer.

Lift jacks.

Put jack pads away.

Check tire pressure.

Do walk around and check slides, awnings, all bay doors.

Attach tow car.

Check turn signals and brake lights on tow car and motorhome.

Double check tow car that it is moving smoothly behind motorhome.

Play (loudly) “On the Road Again”.

Now we pretty much have it down, except last year when a truck raced after us to let us know we left the jack pads at our site. It was a horrible, squished together campground and I think we both just wanted to leave as quickly as possible. We did retrieve the jack pads, though.

On the road again

Thursday we will be “on the road again” and I am filled again with excitement and anticipation. First stop is Homolovi State Park in Arizona. I can hardly wait!

Share your travels, too

I want to share the best of our travels here and I am hoping you will share the highlights of yours, too.

Some questions for you:

What are your summer plans?

Are you “on the road again”? How is it going?

What are some of your favorite places?

Do you have a favorite camping memory?

Please share the best of your travels.

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’re experiencing in general. Also, please include a photo. I’d love to see!

