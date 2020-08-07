Hertz, once No. 1, now bankrupt and selling used trucks cheap

By James Raia

RVers seeking a used truck to tow their rig are likely to find a good deal from Hertz. The rental car agency for decades marketed itself as No. 1 in the industry. But it now has a new reputation to develop: It’s in the car and truck quick sale business.

A variety of used Chevrolet, Nissan, Ford, Ram and GMC trucks are available among the 182,521 vehicles the company must by sell Dec. 31, 2020.

Hertz’s predicament occurred after the company filed for bankruptcy in May. It must sell part of its fleet, according to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The sales will still leave Hertz with more than 300,000 vehicles nationwide. The deal also allows Hertz to keep $900 from the sale of each vehicle sold.

The company began renting cars in 1918. But it’s now selling used vehicles in its varied fleet for an average discount of 8 to 12 percent below average market values.

According to Hertz, the available trucks are “like-new models with relatively low mileage and offer the same rugged capabilities and sturdiness you’ll need for work at home or on the job site, all without the prohibitive prices new trucks command.” The company also notes it’s also offering older models with higher mileage and lower prices.

Hertz’s vast selection of cars, trucks and off-road vehicles are listed on the company’s website, www.hertzcarsales.com and are offered at “no-haggle” prices.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT960b