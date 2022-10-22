Operating an RV Park: Winding down from our first full season; lessons learned

From RVtravel.com to Machelle and AJ: Congratulations on a job well done! We, and our readers, have enjoyed being along for the very interesting, and sometimes very bumpy, ride! And a shout out to sweet Jenna, also. You all are amazing!

By Machelle James

As we wind down from our first full season at AJ’s Getaway RV Park, we have had time to reflect on things we would have done differently while building our RV Park.

Concrete fence panels

First, I would have purchased the concrete fence panels that we had looked into. Yes, it was $100,000, but we would have had zero issues with this product compared to the ones we have now. We purchased premade cedar fence panels from a big box store. These were so cheaply made that they started warping within weeks of installation. The panels were stained and sealed immediately, so this was disheartening to see after all the hard work that went into installing them.

We also believe the concrete fence panel would have helped out with traffic noise along Highway 277. We are still having truckers use Jake brakes, and the highway noise itself is really loud to me. Luckily, only a handful of guests mention it, but I hear it and it drives me crazy. I wish I would have had the funds to purchase those concrete panels as I feel it would be quieter and look nicer than the warped panels we have now.

Septic lines

Second: AJ said he would have placed the septic lines further back at each site. We had an RV Park handbook for where utilities should go, and we did follow it. Unfortunately, it seems outdated, as these big rigs come in and need a lot of hose to access it. Smaller RVs have no issues. But in our campground we tend to get the bigger RVs, hence the long septic lines.

More level sites

Third: We would have built up the unlevel sites more. We have found that the owners of Class A RVs are very particular in how their RV is leveled. On some sites it is impossible to level a Class A. They are usually in a declining site and the steps are way off the ground. We have to have drainage, so all the sites slope somewhat. But we have learned that some sites will need to be fixed over the winter, so it won’t be that bad of an issue anymore.

We also learned we need to have a roller to compact the soil more than ever. Our soil drains very well here. After our monster storms with 27 inches of rain this year, some sites sank 6 inches! Guess what our winter chores will be? Fixing the grading issues!

Hire employees

Fourth: Hire employees! We realized in August that we were burning out with yard work and office work. We need a landscaper to come in every week to help with weeds and mowing. We also need help with cleaning firepits and picnic tables. You don’t realize how much work goes into cleaning anywhere from 10-30 sites a day. We are what the Campground Industry calls “transient camping,” since no one stays on premises more than 29 days.

I also need to hire help for Events and Activities. I really want to get more involved with the kids that camp here, but I honestly have not had the energy to set up the Movie Nights more than twice this season. I have had movies shown in the store when it was raining, so that was fun. All I had to do was make hot chocolate and popcorn, so that was easy! I am thinking karaoke, ’80s night, pirate- or princess-themed weekends. Also, adult activities like a BBQ/smoking meat cook-off, wine tastings, pot lucks, set happy hours on the bar tops. So I need to get help ASAP for next season.

General Store

Fifth: The General Store. The store itself is AMAZING. However, we should have made the office counters on the opposite wall, so I can see who is coming and going at the campground better. As of now, my back is to the door and I do not like that one bit!

Also, for the store, I was buying things I thought children would like and honestly, it didn’t go as planned. The pop tarts, cookies, donuts, chips and beef jerky didn’t sell nearly as well as I thought they would. It is more sour candy, chocolates, ice cream, hot chocolate and coloring books! I bought a few to test the waters and sold out of them in a week. That was a nice surprise.

I was also advised that girls like lots of bracelets and necklaces, so I will be sure to stock up on them for next year. The boys like hoodies, whether it is 100° or 65° outside. They were wearing them all the time! We learned we need stickers in the store. As in those 3×5 inch stickers for RV’s as well as smaller ones for kids’ water bottles. Also, something so important is making shirts/jackets/cups/stickers with our tagline of: See You in the Trees! I missed out on this year as so many of you have come here from reading about on RVtravel.com. This takes time and effort to get it right, and I will make sure this will happen for next season.

We did pretty good for newbies

For AJ and I being newbies, I don’t think we have done too bad this season. We constantly get positive feedback on how big our sites are and how AJ and I provide great customer service. It is a fine line between guests and friends. Sometimes you just “click” with other families, and it develops into more meaningful conversations and connections as they come back. It is wonderful to say, “So-and-so are coming back,” as we both look forward to spending time with them again.

We both are learning to read body language better and if people want to talk more, they will. There are those that just want to camp in peace and quiet, and stay to themselves, and that is perfectly fine too. We welcome everyone!

Make it better for the years to come

Now that the off-season is rapidly approaching, it is time to dial in more specifics and see how we can make it even more enjoyable for years to come. I will be taking some time off to focus on all the above and will decide when to write about our updates again. It could be monthly or not until we open back up next year, but you will be updated on when my articles are coming out.

We close on October 31st for the year and will open back up on April 14th, 2023. We will be traveling to the Quartzsite RV Show in January as a Vendor, so if you are going to that event, we will see you there!

We have grand baby #4 coming in February, and we will be driving with Jenna to Georgia to meet her. Yes, it’s a GIRL! So we will have two boy and two girl grandchildren. We are over the MOON excited about her!

Thankful and blessed

We are so thankful and blessed to have such a unique lifestyle now. The only thing we would have changed is that we would have done it earlier!

Thank You for following our Campground Journey and See You in the Trees!

AJ, Machelle and Jenna

Machelle James and her husband, AJ, built, from the ground up, a 15-acre RV park in Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in the beautiful White Mountains 140 miles from Phoenix. Follow them at their website, or on Facebook @ AJ’s Getaway RV Park, or on Instagram at ajsgetawayrvpark.

