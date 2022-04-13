Wednesday, April 13, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & Parks

Some Oregon Forest Service campgrounds won’t open until summer

By RV Travel
0

Seven Oregon campgrounds administered by the US Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest are temporarily unavailable and may not be available until mid summer. The concessionaire’s special use permit is undergoing its renewal process and is not yet complete. Gibbons said people who have reservations are entitled to a refund if desired, or they can wait in hope of the permit being renewed before their reservation date.

“Due to administrative reasons related to issuing a new special use permit for operating these recreation sites, reservations are not being accepted for the following campgrounds through the end of July,” the USFS said in a statement.

The campgrounds affected are:
Union Creek Campground
Farewell Bend Campground
Fish Lake Campground & Day Use Area
Doe Point Campground & Day Use Area
North Fork Campground
Whiskey Springs Campground & Day Use Area
Fourbit Ford Campground

For those who have made reservations, full refunds will be issued if the site does not reopen by their reservation date.

Previous articleFull-Time RVer Newsletter #27, April 13, 2022

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.