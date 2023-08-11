New Oregon law alters RV park tenancy

In the state of Oregon, staying in an RV park for more than 45 days means that the RV dweller becomes a tenant, and the RV park owner becomes a landlord under state landlord-tenant law.

That will change on January 1, 2024, when Oregon House Bill 2634, just passed by the Oregon General Assembly and signed by the governor, goes into effect.

The new law aims to simplify the process of ending lease agreements for those who rent RV lots. The existing law in Oregon designates individuals as tenants if they rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, thereby subjecting the relationship between lot owners and renters to landlord-tenant laws. HB 2634 changes this dynamic.

Representative Bobby Levi, the sponsor of the bill, emphasized that both public and private RV park owners share the objective of maintaining clean and tranquil spaces in RV parks but said that “the serenity of these environments can be disrupted when individuals exploit the existing tenancy regulations. The bill enacts a change where tenancy would only come into effect after a 90-day stay, rather than the current 45-day threshold.”

New eviction law raising concerns

The new statute will also provide a provision allowing RV park owners to evict RV owners after 90 days without the need for a specific cause but with a requirement of providing a 14-day notice. This change has raised concerns among tenant advocates, who fear that it could lead to the displacement of low-income residents who rely on these parks as their temporary homes.

A noteworthy aspect of Oregon state tenant protection law is that in 2019, Oregon became the first in the nation with statewide rent control. Oregon law prohibits raising the rent by more than 7% per year, plus inflation.

Jimmy Jones, the executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, expressed his worries about the consequences of such evictions. He pointed out that a 14-day notice period might not offer enough time for displaced individuals to find alternative accommodations, potentially forcing them to resort to parking on city streets.

RV park owners have stated that without this legislative adjustment they might have to discontinue offering longer-term stay options. Kent Madison, the owner of Panelview RV Park in Hermiston, Oregon, emphasized that they welcome individuals who adhere to the park’s rules and seek extended stays. He clarified that they do not oppose tenants who are responsible and respectful of their surroundings.

On the other side of the debate, some lawmakers contend that extended stays in RVs are fundamentally different from traditional tenancy arrangements. Representative Maxine Dexter, who chairs the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness, expressed the view that the balance between providing long-term housing and maintaining the unique nature of RV stays should be carefully considered.

Ultimately the General Assembly reached a consensus on the idea of extending the allowable period of RV stays before they are classified as tenancy. This adjustment would provide RV parks with the additional time and opportunity to assess whether visitors should transition into the category of tenants, balancing the interests of both sides of the issue.

##RVT1117b