Outdoorsy adds to its Roamly insurance product

Things continue to happen fast at booming peer-to-peer RV rental giant Outdoorsy. They just announced the launch of a new RV insurance product offering in Utah, Colorado, and Arizona through its insurance technology Roamly. The company said the new dedicated RV insurance products add to Roamly’s suite of insurance products, including RV, homeowners and automobile insurance, already available across the United States.

Roamly is designed to provide insurance products for recreational vehicle owners, eliminating the commercial exclusion clause that traditionally prevents online rental activity.

Outdoorsy’s Co-founder and CEO Jeff Cavins said Roamly is about more than just affordable RV insurance.

“Our goal is to offer turn-key solutions for our customers to help cover all of their insurance needs, and we’re anxious to see the positive reception Roamly customers will have with this new offering,” said Outdoorsy’s Co-founder and CEO Jeff Cavins.

Through a partnership with insurance provider Spinnaker, owned by Hippo Holdings Inc., Roamly can now build and underwrite its own insurance policies, fit for its customer base of RV owners across the country who rent through the Outdoorsy platform or simply own an RV.

That’s correct. You don’t have to make your RV part of the Outdoorsy rental platform to take advantage of Roamly insurance.

This proprietary end-to-end RV insurance allows RV owners to rent their vehicles on the Outdoorsy platform, in addition to offering pricing incentives for RV owners who list their vehicles on the marketplace.

The partnership with Spinnaker also enables Roamly to bind a policy completely online as well as underwrite and deliver insurance for RV owners from the initial application all the way through the handling of a claim.

Consumers interested in bundling their homeowner’s and RV insurance policies can visit Roamly.com and contact a Roamly sales representative for more information.