Saturday, June 17, 2023

RV Reviews

‘Overlander’ rigs for the apocalypse – or just fun off-road RVing

By Randall Brink
The world is a scary place. There are natural disasters, man-made disasters, and even the specter of a looming apocalypse. If you’re among the many RVers looking for a way to survive it all, you might want to consider an “overlander” RV.

These rugged vehicles are designed to take you off the asphalt and into the wilderness, where you can seek safety and solitude.

Here are some of the best overlander RVs for the apocalypse—or just “ordinary” off-road RVing:

EarthRoamer XV-LTi

EarthRoamer LTi

The EarthRoamer XV-LTi is a top-of-the-line overlander RV that is perfect for the apocalypse. It is built on a heavy-duty truck chassis and has all-wheel drive, so you can take it anywhere. It also has a spacious interior with plenty of amenities, including a kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area. All this for only $730,000. (No one said preparing for an apocalypse was going to be cheap.)

Sportsmobile 4×4

Sportsmobile

The Sportsmobile 4×4 is a classic overlander RV conversion by a company that has been producing van conversions since the early 1960s. It is built on a van chassis and has four-wheel drive, so you can take it off the beaten path.

Custom 4×4 ambulance conversion

This custom 2005 Ford E-450, which had been for sale on eBay for $149,900, started life as a rugged 4×4 ambulance. It is a bit more special than the cookie-cutter travel trailers that you see parked at campgrounds across America. Now converted into an RV, it allows you to avoid the main highways that are clogged with vehicles disabled by electromagnetic pulse during an apocalypse.

Winnebago Solis

The Winnebago Solis is an overlander RV built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis with all-wheel drive, so you can take it off the beaten path.

Mammoth Overland ELE

Mammoth photo

A truly rugged trailer, the Mammoth Overland ELE offers unique features like an armored front, bulletproofing options, and a submarine-style pressure door. Off-grid capabilities include a 22-gallon freshwater tank, solar charging, and a gasoline generator. Extra amenities like a medical-grade air filtration system and a bear spray defense system make this RV a fortress on wheels.

Global Expedition Vehicles GXV Patagonia

A robust overlander boasts a 200-gallon diesel tank, a 130-gallon freshwater tank, a 1,000-watt solar system, and 720 amps of lithium batteries. Notable for comfort, the Global Expedition Vehicles GXV Patagonia offers a TV, queen-size bed, refrigerator/freezer, and induction cooktop. However, it comes with a hefty base price of $420,000.

A large overland RV is prepared for the apocalypse
GXV Patagonia

Living Vehicle HD camping trailer

Living Vehicle has created a self-sufficient power source for use in remote environments. The LV power system is made with automotive-grade lithium technology and can provide power indefinitely.

A large overland RV is prepared for the apocalypse
LV HD.

Here are some additional details about the LV power system:

  • It is a stand-alone system, meaning it does not require any external power sources.
  • It is fully integrated, meaning all the components are designed to work together seamlessly.
  • It is made with automotive-grade lithium technology, which is known for its durability and long lifespan.
  • It can provide power indefinitely, meaning you can use it to live off-grid for as long as you like.

The LV power system is a great option for people who want to live off-grid or who need a reliable power source for remote apocalypse-type environments, for $400,000–$600,000.

There are hundreds of internet sites loaded with information on these specialized vehicles, and many choices from RV industry manufacturers and conversion builders. Here we have looked at just a few. These outfits enable you to enjoy a new dimension in RVing while at the same time being prepared for when the SHTF.

Randall Brink is an author hailing from Idaho. He has written many fiction and non-fiction books, including the critically acclaimed Lost Star: The Search for Amelia Earhart. He is the screenwriter for the new Grizzly Adams television series and the feature film Goldfield. Randall Brink has a diverse background not only as a book author, Hollywood screenwriter and script doctor, but also as an airline captain, chief executive, and Alaska bush pilot.
