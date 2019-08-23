Own your own KOA. Only $2.8 million

If you’ve always yearned to own an RV park, but don’t want to start from scratch, here’s your golden opportunity. And all 84-units of the park, the swimming pool, washing machines and everything else can be yours for the asking price of $2.8 million. That’s $33,000 per camping unit.

The Elkhart North KOA RV Park and Campground, now in its 35th year, is located on 13 acres just 10 miles northeast of South Bend, Indiana. It’s in an attractive market eight miles from Notre Dame University (handy for top-notch football games) and only 35 miles from Lake Michigan. And, of course, there’s Elkhart, the RV Capital of the World, just down the road.

To learn more call Mike Nissley at 561-479-1588 or Heather Blankenship at 865-456-4047.