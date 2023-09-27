Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Maintenance & Repair

Have a paint nick or chip on your RV? Here’s an easy trick

By Nanci Dixon
A woman fixing a paint chip on her RV with a small paintbrush

After many miles and a few gravel roads, our motorhome had a number of paint chips and nicks. I blame it on the road and not on the fact that more than a few times I have opened our bay storage doors too close to a chair or table and WOMP! Oops…

The last time we were at the manufacturer’s to have a few warranty items taken care of, I had the paint chips fixed too. They showed me an easy fix—use mini automotive repair paint sticks or brushes. Works like a charm.

Merely wipe the damaged area clean, dip the paint stick in the touch-up paint, wipe off excess paint and dab the nick. While the nick is still there, it is not nearly as apparent.

A woman fixed a paint chip on her RV's exterior with a small paintbrush

The tiny paintbrushes also work great for touching up scratches or chips on wood surfaces inside.

A woman fixing a paint chip on her RV with a small paintbrush

Want to give it a try and fix a few paint chips around your RV? These are the brushes I used.

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
