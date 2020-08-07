New blog: RVing during the pandemic, Aug. 8, 2020

This is a new weekly blog where you tell us how you are coping with RVing during the pandemic.

By Nanci Dixon

I am finding that so many things are similar for RVers during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all having experiences that mirror each other or that provide the opportunity to learn from each other.

We are traveling very little these days and staying in campgrounds where we can have plenty of distance. Last week I asked what others are doing about traveling and social distancing. A lot of people are doing the same – traveling only when they need to, staying in places with space and having the ability to social distance.

On RVtravel.com’s new Facebook group, RVing During the Pandemic, I asked, “What are others doing about travel and social distancing?” Here’s how people answered:

Steven said that they are “Avoiding private parks with their smaller, closer together sites. We’ve chosen State and National parks with widely spaced sites. We are only moving when we have to, and certainly avoiding states with spikes [in cases], and states that refuse to follow CDC guidelines.”

Those who are full-timers and not traveling are hunkering down where they are. Helen said, “We hunkered down in a favorite RV park in Oregon and have been here since March. We have a nice space and people here are good about distancing.“

Theresa mentioned: “We’re still traveling. Working our way to our old home state of Jersey. Not avoiding any specific campgrounds. Just people. Also not ordering in or even thinking of going anywhere such as restaurants or tourist spots.”

I was surprised that several people mentioned that they have not ordered in, picked up food or gone to restaurants. We had not either, at least until I could not resist picking up a homemade Carmel Apple Pie in Cable, Wisconsin. I had never bought a $30 pie before but will admit that that still-warm pie with real (not canned) Door County apples, Dutch crumble top and whipped cream was a bit of heaven and worth every cent.

The common thread is social distancing, isolating as needed, being self-contained and masking up. As the old TV show “Hill Street Blues” signature line went, “Let’s be careful out there”.

Here are a few other comments:

“We have been RVing for over 40 years. We are currently in Oregon and due to COVID have found the NF campgrounds are all on reservations. The problem is we do not like to plan, just go with the flow. In the past, most campgrounds will hold some sites out of the reservation system for first-come, first-serve. Not any longer. Not a problem during the week, as there are usually sites available for 1-4 nights, but difficult finding a spot on weekends especially Saturday nights.”

“State Parks, U.S. Forest Service and Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds have been our go-to places where sites are separated. Our issue is more laundromats and grocery stores – some are good with masks, some we don’t go into.”

“We have been scheduling 3 days of camping each month at campgrounds within 1-1/2 hours of home (western North Carolina). Camping seems to us the safest way to travel, thus we found the closing of campgrounds confusing. We have loved exploring locally and have discovered some real gems within easy reach! We mask and keep to ourselves, but have enjoyed river rafting.”

