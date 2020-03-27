What to read during the coronavirus outbreak (Pandemic edition)

Sure, many of us are still staying busy during these scary coronavirus times. Many of us are still working, or doing all those projects around the house or RV that we’ve been saying we’ll get to. But many of us are feeling pretty isolated and bored right now too, and that’s where reading comes into play. Now is the perfect time to settle down with a good book and enjoy the peace and quiet of the world around us. And, what better books to enjoy than those that really freak us out about the current state of our world?

Here’s a list of some books you can read to get you through these wild, weird times.

Are you reading anything interesting? Tell us in the comments!

1.) The Plague, Albert Camus

A haunting tale of human resilience in the face of unrelieved horror. Camus’ novel about a bubonic plague ravaging the people of a North African coastal town is a classic of 20th-century literature.

2.) The Stand, Stephen King

A patient escapes from a biological testing facility, unknowingly carrying a deadly weapon: a mutated strain of super-flu that will wipe out 99 percent of the world’s population within a few weeks. Those who remain are scared, bewildered, and in need of a leader.



3.) The Road, Cormac McCarthy

A father and his son walk alone through burned America. Nothing moves in the ravaged landscape save the ash on the wind. It is cold enough to crack stones, and when the snow falls it is gray. The sky is dark. Their destination is the coast, although they don’t know what, if anything, awaits them there. They have nothing; just a pistol to defend themselves against the lawless bands that stalk the road, the clothes they are wearing, a cart of scavenged food – and each other.

4.) Earth Abides, George R. Stewart

A disease of unparalleled destructive force has sprung up almost simultaneously in every corner of the globe, all but destroying the human race. One survivor, strangely immune to the effects of the epidemic, ventures forward to experience a world without man. What he ultimately discovers will prove far more astonishing than anything he’d either dreaded or hoped for.

5.) Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel

Kirsten Raymonde will never forget the night Arthur Leander, the famous Hollywood actor, had a heart attack on stage during a production of King Lear. That was the night when a devastating flu pandemic arrived in the city, and within weeks, civilization as we know it came to an end…

6.) Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How It Changed the World, Laura Spinney

In this gripping narrative history, Laura Spinney traces the overlooked pandemic to reveal how the virus travelled across the globe, exposing mankind’s vulnerability and putting our ingenuity to the test. As socially significant as both world wars, the Spanish flu dramatically disrupted – and often permanently altered – global politics, race relations and family structures, while spurring innovation in medicine, religion and the arts.

