Sunday, June 12, 2022

Paperwork organization: Keep your owner’s manuals, receipts, warranties in check

By Nanci Dixon
File tote Photo Credit Amazon

Papers in the RV piling up? Corral those owners’ manuals, receipts, and warranties. There is an easy way for paperwork organization! We have been collecting receipts and owner manuals for the last six years in our motorhome. They were bulging out of a bag that came with the RV. Not only had the information outgrown the rather cute Tiffin bag, but it had become totally disorganized and very hard to move. There were even had bungee cords to keep it shut!

I was over it. I dreaded having to search for any papers and found this simple, easy-to-access and organize file tote.

Paperwork organization: A tote!

First, I measured the space I intended to stash it in. I have found out the hard way that measuring first is really important in a space-strapped RV. I started searching online and found what I wanted. Could have used about 1 1/2 inches more file room, but it wouldn’t have fit between the closet support and the dresser drawers!

A mobile tote is an easy way to keep paperwork organized
File tote. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

This is the one I bought, but there are plenty of other options to fit your needs and space.

I used hanging files and file folders to corral the owner’s manuals, receipts, and warranties. It is easy to store and easy to transport  Now I can simply retrieve the tote and the files I need. I’m just hoping we don’t buy anything more!

##RVDT1881

