Part four of the saga: What I did wrong and right, what I’m grateful for, and products that worked

Last week I wrote about how I was thinking about giving up my RV… already. If you didn’t read that installment in this series, start here before you continue reading.

So, seriously, should I sell it? After the stress of the past month, I am considering it. I could sell it and wait for the pandemic craziness to subside and buy another…

I will share what I did wrong but also what I did right. It is a lesson I continue to learn from.

Things I did wrong

Bought an RV sight unseen in a hurry. I was desperate and needed the RV to move from my house. This was my biggest mistake.

I failed to hire an independent inspector for an expert evaluation.

Trusted the dealer far too much.

Did not have time to buy and install a TPMS.

Did not weigh axles at a CAT scale.

Overestimated my ability to handle potential problems under a time constraint.

Things I did right

I bought the right coach! The Newmar Canyon Star 3921 toy hauler is a perfect floor plan for traveling with cats. The 10-foot garage is cat heaven with their litter boxes and cat trees. If the slides had been working it would have been quite comfortable. I am pleased with Newmar’s support so far.

I was prepared with the following things:

Progressive EMS electrical system that protects the coach from bad wiring and low/high voltage. Mike Sokol discusses the importance of these devices here.

Progressive EMS electrical system that protects the coach from bad wiring and low/high voltage. Mike Sokol discusses the importance of these devices here.

ClearSource Ultra water filter inline with a Renator water pressure monitor. This filter is large and heavy, and I will use a smaller filter for quick overnight stays. ClearSource provides excellent support should you have a problem. Nanci Dixon’s tip to carry extra hoses came in very handy.

ClearSource Ultra water filter inline with a Renator water pressure monitor. This filter is large and heavy, and I will use a smaller filter for quick overnight stays. ClearSource provides excellent support should you have a problem. Nanci Dixon's tip to carry extra hoses came in very handy. An LP gas detector, an inspection scope (I found a missing cat under the bed with it!), an electric voltage/amp tool, emergency flares, a bottle jack, tire gauge and air compressor.

A full contingent of RV supplies such as Tank Techs RX (it’s currently out of stock, but bookmark this amazing product for later!) black tank treatment (click for our review).

Glow-in-the-dark tape for highlighting steps and light switches also came in handy, as did silicone sealant, tape and more.

for highlighting steps and light switches also came in handy, as did silicone sealant, tape and more. SoftStartRV. I have three A/C units so these will be vital for traveling. I did not have time to install them but I had 50-amp hookups all the way. I will get them in so 30-amp hookups and potential solar power will not be a problem.

Several purchases that I am very pleased with:

All Over Internet : This is a mobile-phone-like device with large data plans. I have been using it now for three weeks and, with few exceptions, I have had excellent internet access and streaming. I signed up for the 300G/month plan, which is turning out to be too big. After three weeks, I have used 43G. I have been watching Hulu and Prime Video with no problems. I love it.

Waggle: This is a temperature monitor that will alert you when the temperature and humidity rise in your RV. It is an app on your phone and you can check the temperature at any time. An invaluable safety tool when you have pets in the RV. Living in the desert brings the risk of severe temperature, and I feel much more comfortable leaving the cats in the RV to go shopping or dip in the pool. Read Tony Barthel's review of it here.

: This is a temperature monitor that will alert you when the temperature and humidity rise in your RV. It is an app on your phone and you can check the temperature at any time. An invaluable safety tool when you have pets in the RV. Living in the desert brings the risk of severe temperature, and I feel much more comfortable leaving the cats in the RV to go shopping or dip in the pool. Read Tony Barthel’s review of it here. My Blackstone griddle . My outdoor kitchen is a dream with this propane cooker. AND they are on sale! I paid $149 for the 17″ and it is on sale now for $119.

Carefree EZ Shade. My space here in the Emerald Desert gets full winter sun on the patio side. This EZ Shade attaches to your awning bar and can be quickly removed in a wind storm. It is not a complete sunshade and when the sun is direct, it only dulls it a bit. However, the breeze and view are not inhibited.

Things I am grateful for

The Ford engine performed beautifully.

The A/C units are humming along here in the desert.

The numerous campers who have helped me. I cannot say enough good things about RVers. Gary and Gloria, who have a Canyon Star, helped me open my coach after I locked myself out and to whom I am eternally grateful. Ron helped me locate an RV repair guy to come out to the park. Javier figured out what was wrong with the slide – bad control board – and figured out a way to get it extended until the new component arrived. What a gem he is!

Thanks to Deb and Don, who invited me to watch the Canada Olympic Curling Trials on their TV. Canadians with big hearts gave me such a treat.

Special thanks to my sister, who eased the stress by doing dishes and laundry for me and providing me hot water for showers.

The campers who have a smile on their faces and a kind word are what RVing is all about.

What’s next?

I move into my sticks and mortar house in January, but right now, I have a comfortable, livable coach. Javier comes in a few days to install the slide control board and fix the hot water heater. I will then book an appointment at Newmar in Indiana to see what it will take to bring my coach back to its deserving glory.

Thank you to all who have sent words of encouragement, some of whom have added very appreciated humor.

I am not giving up just yet.

