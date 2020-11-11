Pedal car races a glimpse of future RVers?

By James Raia

The average age of RVers keeps getting younger. A pending automotive exhibit in Rhode Island will showcase just how young motoring enthusiasts have become and perhaps even reveal a future generation of RVers who now like pedal cars.

The Audrain Automotive Museum, located in Newport, Rhode Island, recently announced its newest exhibit dedicated to tiny vehicles. The “Small Wonders: Mini, Micro, Pedal & Toy Cars” exhibition will open Nov. 21 and continue through Feb. 14, 2021.

Besides gas-powered vehicles, collections of pedal cars, child-sized power cars and toy cars will also be on display.

Pedal cars for children first appeared in the late 1880s when Karl Benz introduced his three-wheel Patent Motorwagen for adults. By the early 1900s, pedal cars were widespread, especially in the United States, England, France and Australia.

Pedal cars: Not just for kids

While often well received by kids, their parents liked the tiny vehicles because their designs mimicked attractive cars of the day. Pedal cars like the Austin J40 were not cheap to purchase when they hit the market after World War II; working men would generally need to save two or three weeks of full wages to purchase a J40.

Pedal cars remain hugely popular, largely because of the Settrington Cup race for children. It’s held during the Goodwood Revival, a three-day automotive festival. It’s been presented annually since 1998 in Chichester, West Sussex, about 60 miles outside of London.

The competition features vintage vehicles from the time frame 1949–1966. Participants in all races usually dress in period attire.

The BMW Isetta, Fiat 500 Jolly, a Nash Metropolitan and a Peel P50 are among the more well-known micro cars scheduled to be on display. Experimental cars, concept vehicles and race cars will also be exhibited.

Organizers will restrict attendance into the gallery to 25 at one time to maintain proper social distancing.

According to its website, the Audrain Automobile Museum began in 2014 with the mission of “Preserving, Celebrating & Sharing Automotive History.”

For more information, visit: audrainautomuseum.org

