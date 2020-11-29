By James Raia

The much-touted Rivian electric pickup truck has reached a milestone even before one of its new trucks has sold. The startup announced reservation slots for the futuristic-looking truck have filled.

The manufacturer recently unveiled its final pricing and configurations for the first version of the R1T and R1S. The startup then opened up its configurator for pending owners who have placed reservations with a $1,000 deposit on its vehicles during the past two years.

The Rivian will be available to consumers in the summer of 2021 with a starting price of $75,000.

Only Launch Edition versions of the trucks will debut. The R1T Launch Edition will start at $75,000; the R1S Launch Edition will start at $77,500, according to Rivian’s website.

“Thank you to our community of preorder holders for all the support and excitement — Launch Edition reservations are now full,” the company announced on its Twitter account. “Early configurator access continues for preorder holders to build our Adventure and Explore packages. Public configurator access begins 11/23 at 9 a.m. PT.”

Rivian hasn’t disclosed how many Launch Edition vehicles it will make, but it’s the only edition that will be offered between June 2021 and January 2022.

Rivian finally ready to launch

The Launch Edition comes with special badging and it is available in an exclusive Launch Green color option. It is equipped with Rivian’s mid-range battery pack which is anticipated to achieve more than 300 miles of range.

The company reported a towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds for the R1T and 7,700 pounds for the R1S. The R1S will be available in five- and seven-seat configurations.

