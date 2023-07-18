Are you doing it wrong? Here’s how to correctly perform a zipper merge

I’ll begin with my confession: I’ve been doing it wrong. All wrong. I’ve watched other well-meaning drivers do it wrong, too. I’ve even seen professional truckers block other drivers and prevent them from doing it correctly! Pay attention, RVers! Here’s how to correctly perform a zipper merge.

Road construction

These are two words that RVers often dread. “Road construction” often means heavy traffic and slowdowns. Maneuvering an oversized RV through a road construction’s narrowed lanes with merging vehicles can be nerve-wracking. To make things easier for all drivers, a unique merging technique was developed. It’s called a zipper merge.

Why zipper?

This merging technique works like a zipper. When you see “lane closed ahead” signs, and traffic is light, you can merge when it’s safe to do so. However, if the traffic is heavy, you should stay in your current lane. Yes, stay right there until you reach the designated merging point. At the point in the highway where the lane ends, drivers should take alternating turns moving into the open lane—one vehicle after another, like the teeth on a zipper. In case you don’t believe me, watch the video below.

The problem with zippers

Actual studies have shown that when performed correctly, the zipper merge is not only the safest way to merge two lanes into one, but it’s also the best way to keep traffic moving. Huh. Who knew?

The problem with the zipper merge method is that most drivers do not like other cars zooming past them in the soon-to-be merging lane, then zipping in at the front of the line. Somehow it seems like cheating or “cutting off” the other drivers. (Can you say, “Road rage”?) This is the main feature of a zipper merge—allowing a car to merge in front of your vehicle, better known as “cutting in.”

Another problem with the zipper merge is drivers like me—those who don’t know or practice the correct zipper merging method. And then, too, there are folks who try to keep others from correctly merging like a zipper.

What to do?

As a former teacher, I know how difficult it is for some folks to take turns. In every crowd, there are always people who demand to be first or fastest. There are others who want things to be fair and will do what they can to right a wrong—even when there hasn’t been a wrong to right!

Driver education may help new drivers learn and practice this special merge. Perhaps better highway signage that demonstrates the zipper procedure would also help. But until every driver knows how and adopts the proper way to zipper merge, there will be slowdowns, road rage, and accidents. At least that’s my opinion.

Have you ever seen zipper merge signs while RVing? How do you merge in construction zones? Tell us in the comments below.

##RVDT2168