Venomous snake bites are a real risk to RVing pets. Be aware and be prepared

Venomous snake bites are a real risk to your RVing pets. Knowing what do do if this happens to you and your pet is very important.

I received this email from reader Rebecca N. and knew the information was worth sharing with everyone.

Rebecca wrote, “We are camping in Northern Florida, and I’m concerned about cottonmouth moccasins and our very curious young dog. What is the first aid if he were to be bitten? How long would we have to get him to an emergency vet?”



The short answer is: Get your pup to emergency immediately.

Venomous snake bites are a real risk in Florida. Cottonmouths, rattlesnakes and copperhead snakes are all venomous in the pit viper family. Coral snakes are also very dangerous.

While travelling and camping in areas with these snakes, scout out the emergency vet services in the areas you will be staying. Know where and how long it takes to get there and, most importantly, call to make sure they have anti-venom and are equipped to treat a bite. Have this information ready so no time is lost if your pet gets bitten.

What to do if my pet gets a snake bite?

Call the closest emergency veterinarian clinic to warn them a snake bite is incoming and make sure they have anti-venom. The bite, the bite location and the type of snake impacts prognosis, but the most important thing is to get anti-venom on board ASAP—the faster the better—within a few hours.

Anti-venom is the only proven therapy for a pit viper bite. It binds and neutralizes venom toxins. It is administered intravenously and is most effective when administered early—ideally within four hours. Your pet must have continuous monitoring during treatment.

In the heat of the emergency, try to identify the snake. What color was it? How big was it? How did it bite your pet? Did you see it locked on?

Snake bite first aid

A lot will depend on where the bite is. If the bite is on a limb, there are things you can do to slow the spread of the venom. But if the bite is on the body, chest or head there is not much you can do except jump in the car and get him to the emergency clinic ASAP.

If the bite is on a limb, applying pressure and keeping the limb BELOW the heart/head will slow circulation and slow the spread of the venom. Keeping your pet calm and immobilized will be a huge challenge but it will also help.

Sometimes, the snake does not release its venom when it bites. This is known as a dry bite. There is no way for you to determine if the bite was full of venom or not, so you must assume that it is a full-on venomous bite.

Pressure bandage and splint

Put two elasticized ace bandages in your emergency first aid kit. A splint of some sort to prevent flexing of a leg’s joint will also come in handy. Here is what you should do if your pet is bitten on the lower leg or foot:

Call the emergency clinic and alert them you will be bringing in a dog bitten by a snake.

If you have an ace bandage, apply it, keeping the pet as calm and immobilized as possible. Time is of the essence; however, applying a bandage can help. If you can do it in the car on the way to the clinic, that is ideal. But do not spend a huge amount of time—I would say 15-20 minutes maximum depending on how far away you are from the emergency clinic:

The pressure bandage should be a broad (15 cm) elastic ace bandage. The bandage is applied over the bite site and then down and up to cover the whole limb. It should be applied about as tight as that used for a sprained ankle. For practical purposes, pressure is sufficient if the bandage is comfortably tight and snug but allows a finger to be slipped under it. If you have a splint, use your second bandage to secure the splint across the joint. Be careful not to apply the bandage too tightly as doing this can damage muscles and tissues.



Keep the bitten leg DOWN, below the heart and head. Use pillows to prop up your pet.

Dog could be in clinic a few days

Be prepared for your dog to be in the clinic for a few days. Snake bites are incredibly painful and a big part of treatment is pain control. The venom causes profound tissue damage and is a powerful blood thinner. Your dog may or may not go into shock. All of this makes hospitalization and prompt treatment with anti-venom so very important.

Prognosis is good for bites on the limbs with prompt treatment. However, bites on the body, especially the neck, chest and mouth, can be deadly even with treatment.

Prevention

Keeping your dog on a leash and not letting him run through underbrush will go a long way to preventing snake bites. Being prepared for a bite can save your dog’s life.

