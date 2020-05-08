Do you have a pet? Send us a photo!

With Emily Woodbury

A recent poll by us here at RVtravel.com revealed that half of our readers have at least one pet. That’s a whole lot of pet owners! Are you part of that half?

Above is my dog, Astor, a Puerto-Rican street dog rescue who has been a part of my life for nearly five years. Astor loves to play ball, she loves her giant teddy bear, Ted (and won’t sleep without him), and she flops at full-speed around the kitchen corner when she hears the cheese drawer in the fridge slide open.

One time, when nobody was looking, Astor climbed up a ladder. Yup, like a full-on what-you’re-imagining ladder. Let me tell you right now, carrying a 74 lb. dog back down a ladder is no easy task. Astor did not get a treat for that trick. I was equally as entertained as I was horrified.

My dad, editor Chuck Woodbury, has a dog, Archie, who eats everything (like instead of just eating the cheese in the cheese drawer he’d probably eat the whole drawer itself). The dog is cute, but dang is he sneaky! Archie enjoys sweet potato treats, chasing bunnies (and quite literally anything else that moves), and he insists on being held like a baby.

Diane, our managing editor, has both an 18-year-old cat, Smokey, and a 10-year-old dog. However, her dog, a 100-lb. hyperactive lab-mix named Buddy, steals the show. He’s extremely protective, after being at PAWS for several months (after being abused for his first three years of life, and even after being “unadopted” at least once – for being “too active”). He “saved” Diane one night when they were in her office at one end of the house and Buddy heard a strange noise at the other end of the house. He barked ferociously as he flew through the house to attack whatever was making that noise – popcorn popping in the microwave! (Good dog!)

So, do you have a pet? What are they like? What are their quirks? What do they do that makes you laugh?

Please send a photo of your pet and a short description (if you’d like), to emily (at) rvtravel.com. We’ll feature only the cute pets. No, I’m kidding, we’ll feature as many of your pets as we can each week. Who doesn’t want to look at adorable pet photos during a pandemic?