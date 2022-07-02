Saturday, July 2, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeJust for fun
Just for funReader PollsBlogs

Have you ever had to pay extra for a pet at an RV park?

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Hotels do it — charge extra if you stay with a pet. Our publisher recently paid $30 a night at one hotel for his dog, and $15 at the next. Our course, some hotels do not even welcome pets.

Granted, a hotel is not the same as an RV park because with the latter your pet is staying in its own home, the RV. So no danger of soiled carpets or scratched furniture.

But RV park owners say it makes perfect sense to charge extra for Fido or Fifi. They sometimes poop where they want (not the restrooms unless they are incredibly smart), and their owners look the other way. So pickup duty goes to a park worker. And how about the cost of maintaining the dog park — picking up poop, watering and mowing the lawn — that kind of thing?

We wonder how many RVtravel.com readers have been charged extra to stay at an RV park with their pets. After you respond, would you please leave a comment?

Remember, it can take a moment for the poll to load if you have a slow connection. So hang on, it’ll be coming along faster than a speeding bullet (okay, not that fast!).

##RVT1059

Previous articleRV Tire Safety: Why is my TPMS giving different readings than my hand gauge?
Next articleRV Review: Riverside RV Retro 135, a pickup camper on wheels

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.