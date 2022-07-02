Have you ever had to pay extra for a pet at an RV park?

Hotels do it — charge extra if you stay with a pet. Our publisher recently paid $30 a night at one hotel for his dog, and $15 at the next. Our course, some hotels do not even welcome pets.

Granted, a hotel is not the same as an RV park because with the latter your pet is staying in its own home, the RV. So no danger of soiled carpets or scratched furniture.

But RV park owners say it makes perfect sense to charge extra for Fido or Fifi. They sometimes poop where they want (not the restrooms unless they are incredibly smart), and their owners look the other way. So pickup duty goes to a park worker. And how about the cost of maintaining the dog park — picking up poop, watering and mowing the lawn — that kind of thing?

We wonder how many RVtravel.com readers have been charged extra to stay at an RV park with their pets. After you respond, would you please leave a comment?

