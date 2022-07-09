Friday, July 8, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

Pet owners: Do you feed your pet dry or wet food?

By RV Travel
0

At meal time, does your dog or cat eat dry or wet food? Do they eat a combo of both? Neither?

Most pets would prefer to eat wet food (mmmm!), but it can be more unhealthy than dry food and lead to weight gain, so some owners steer clear of it. However, wet food does have a higher moisture content, so if Fido or Fifi are dehydrated or sick, it could benefit them.

After you vote in the poll, feel free to tell us what you feed your furry friends in the comments below the poll. (Oh, and give them a treat from us, will you?)

Previous articleRVelectricity: New SoftStartUp is a game changer!
Next articleRVtravel.com Photo Contest, July 9, 2022

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.