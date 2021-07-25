RVtravel.com Readers’ Pets #9

Woody

“This is Woody, the Norwich Terrier, patiently waiting for his first trip in our new Class C Renegade Vienna.” —Natalie Osborn

Tayla and Takota

“Tayla is 6 and just tolerates Takota (1). We have never traveled with a cat before but he seems to really like it. Tayla’s favorite spot is on the dash watching the world go by. Takota likes wherever he can annoy the dog! Tayla is quite the traveler, going with us on many vacations including to Alaska.” —Kaeleen Buckingham

Josie

“Josie is a rescue dog who is extremely shy around other people, but she loves her motorhome!” —Terri Murray

Miss Noel

“Miss Noel is our spoiled loved little princess. She loves to travel with us on our adventures. She is a really social dog and loves to meet new people.” —Cinderella Sanders

Moe

“This is Moe (named for our momentary lapse of reasoning) our Doberdork, enjoying a sunset at Nebraska Tail Waters of the Missouri River on our trip to Montana last year. He is a seasoned traveler and a TDI-certified therapy dog. Moe was rescued through the Doberman Rescue of the Triad and one couldn’t ask for a better companion. People often ask what kind of dog he is. Our reply is ‘He’s a good dog.’” —G. White

Juno and Jose

“Juno and Jose are brother and sister Bengals born Jan 21. They are a joy! We have a passage way to their cat box in the front storage area of our Imagine 2600RB. They play like crazy and then crash for naps.” —Patti Parker

Hazel Bee

“Six-month-old golden retriever, Hazel Bee, who loves going camping. Waiting for Mom to load the motorhome for Leavenworth, WA.” —Kathy Knnaird

Mandi

Mandi is a Basenji, the barkless dog of Africa. She began her travels in a 2006 Chevy Pleasure-van motorhome when she was 14 weeks old. She is almost 15 years old now and we have logged 127,000 miles together. She is at home in HER van and always knows where it is parked, whether in a National Park campground, RV park, or a parking lot in Old Santa Fe. We have spent countless hours walking together and exploring new places during our travels in the U.S. and Canada. And yes, she is always on a leash. This photo was taken in Santa Rosa, NM – she is waiting for her chauffeur, me, to continue our adventure along Old Route 66.” —Sylvia Jordan, Milwaukee, WI

