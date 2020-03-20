Photos: Cougar attacks in Colorado RV park

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Things got a bit exciting in a Loveland, Colorado, RV park Wednesday, when a cougar turned up in the park and attacked two people. A series of dramatic photos, lifted from a brief video, show a responding sheriff’s deputy take a short but heart-stopping tussle with the big cat.

Authorities were called to the Riverview RV Park & Campground when a report came in that someone had been injured by a mountain lion. Deputies tried to corral the big cat on arrival, but it was having nothing to do with it. It immediately jumped a female deputy, who one witness suggested may have suffered serious injuries or worse, had she not put up an arm to fend off the fractious feline.

Yelling at park residents to shelter in their rigs, deputies first shot and wounded the big cat, and it took off, running under RVs in an attempt to escape. Eventually a game warden cornered the critter, firing a fatal shot. Both the deputy who was attacked, and another individual who took the hard side of the cat’s bad attitude, were shuttled off to a hospital. Their injuries were not life threatening.

The cougar, estimated at some six feet in length, was sent off for a necropsy.

All photos lifts from video footage via mercurynews.com.