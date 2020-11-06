Pickup trucks, SUVs rule on top-10 five-year depreciation ratings

By James Raia

Four pickup trucks are among the top-10 vehicles with the lowest five-year depreciation, according to a new report from iSeeCars.com.

The automotive data and vehicle research site lists the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited with the lowest depreciation, at 30.9 percent. It’s more than 18 percent lower than the national five-year depreciation average.

Two Toyota models, the Tacoma (32.4 percent) and Tundra (37.0 percent), are second and fifth on the list. The GMC Canyon (41.2 percent) and Nissan Frontier (43.5 percent) are ninth and 10th.

Pickup trucks, SUVs age well

Trucks and truck-based SUVs hold their value the best, while luxury sedans see the most depreciation. More than 8.2 million car sales were analyzed for the survey.

In addition to the cars with the lowest and highest five-year depreciation, the comprehensive study also includes comparisons.

* Highest- and lowest-depreciating cars by price point and vehicle segment;

* Highest- and lowest-depreciating cars less than $25,000, $35,000 and $50,000;

* Highest- and lowest-depreciating SUVs;

* Ranking of pickup trucks;

* Lowest- and highest-depreciating sports cars;

* Lowest- and highest-depreciating hybrid and electric vehicles;

* Lowest- and highest-depreciating car brands.

Here’s the list of the top-10 lowest five-year depreciating vehicles:

1. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, 30.9 percent

2. Toyota Tacoma, 32.4%

3. Jeep Wrangler, 32.8%

4. Porsche 911, 36.0%

5. Toyota Tundra, 37.0%

6. Toyota 4Runner, 38.5%

7. Subaru WRX, 39.8%

8. Dodge Challenger, 40.6%

9. GMC Canyon, 41.2%

10. Nissan Frontier, 43.5%

The complete depreciation lists are available on iSeeCars.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

Beware: Older pickup trucks are among thieves’ favorites

Ford announces two new F-150 pickup trucks

Pickup trucks with stick shifts? Only Toyota and Jeep models remain

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT973b