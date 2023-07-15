Look out! There’s a motorized picnic table on the loose!

Tooling around the campground yesterday I spotted a picnic table on the move. Seriously! I couldn’t believe it—a motorized picnic table for six! I just had to stop the owner, Jim Fischer, and ask him a few questions. (How could I not?)

When COVID hit, Jim and his neighbor wanted something to do to keep them busy. Being avid RVers, they decided to make a roving picnic table! What an idea! They started with a picnic table, welded the base, added a 6.5 HP gas engine, a hydraulic pump, hydraulic lines, a foot pedal, and a steering wheel made out of a Minnesota Wilds mug. The mug has to be the most creative steering wheel ever invented!

If it is really sunny, a patio umbrella attached to the table adds some shade to stay cool. There are also built-in cup holders to hold the drinks and a lower safety bar for kids to hold. The motorized picnic table will go up to 11 mph. All but one campground has enjoyed having them drive it around. They left the only one that didn’t.

Although the motorized picnic table is not street legal, they did drive it around a smaller town in northern Minnesota. When stopped by a curious police officer, Jim was asked how many people it held. Jim replied, “Five drunks and one sober driver.” The policeman laughed and waved them on their way.

All photos copyright Nanci Dixon 2023

##RVT1113